Barack Obama’s favorites of 2019

As many people are planning resolutions, the U.S. Census Bureau is making projections on United States and world populations in 2020.

When the clock strikes midnight, the U.S. population will be 330,222,422 according to the Census Bureau.

The increase of 1,991,085 from New Year’s Day 2019 is a 0.61% rise. The over 330 million projections is nearly a 7% growth or 21,476,884 more people from the Census Day in 2010.

In January 2020, the U.S. is expected to experience one birth every eight seconds and one death every 11 seconds.

Net international migration added 595,000 to the U.S. population between 2018 and 2019, the lowest level this decade. The decade's high of 1,047,000 was between 2015 and 2016. Net international migration is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 34 seconds.

The combination of births, deaths and net international migration will increase the U.S. population by one person every 19 seconds.

The Census Bureau is projecting the world population on January 1st, 2020 to be 7,621,018,958. This is an increase of 77,684,873 people from New Year’s Day 2019.

During January 2020, 4.3 births and 1.9 deaths are expected worldwide every second.