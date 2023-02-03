CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Despite the freezing cold temperatures across the state this week, a certain patch of ice was not solid enough to stop a man from falling through a pond on Thursday.

Bath Township Police got a call from a woman around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 2 saying her dad had fallen through the ice on their pond and he was still in the water.

The 75-year-old man was driving a Gator utility vehicle across the ice when it broke and he fell through.

Bath Township Police said Sgt. Mardigian and Officer Decker arrived just a few minutes later.

They were able to pull the man from the ice using a department rescue rope. Officials with the Bath Township Fire Department gave the man first aid right when they got him out and he was taken to Sparrow Hospital.

According to the man’s daughter, he is expected to make a full recovery, the BTPD said.

“If you or someone you know have plans to go out on any frozen body of water, please make sure that the ice is safe,” said Bath Township Police Chief Gary Smith.