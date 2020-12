BOSTON, Ma. (CBS) – With the year coming to an end, Boston Dynamics wanted to show off just how well their robots can now move.

In a recent video posted to YouTube and Twitter to celebrate the new year, the Boston Dynamics Atlas robot is seen jamming to “Do You Love Me” by The Contours before it is joined by another Atlas, their trusty sidekick Spot the robot dog.

Eventually, a Handle robot joined in to create the most surreal, but amazing dance party.