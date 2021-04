RENO, Nev. (CBS) – Professional bowler Anthony Neuer became the first competitor in the sport to convert a 7-10 split during a televised match in 30 years.

Known as the ginger assassin, Neuer accomplished the feat at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

Overall, he is just the fourth professional bowler to pull off the trick shot live on the air.

Despite the short-term success, Neuer lost the U.S. Open semifinal match by 54 pins.