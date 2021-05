FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS) – If you like seltzers, you’re probably going to be surprised to see what’s next.

Hard Pickle Seltzer being made by Brumate is set to be released soon.

The drink originally started as an April’s Fools joke, but because so many people wanted it to be produced the company made it a reality.

Only ten-thousand 12-packs will be released, and a release date has not been set yet.