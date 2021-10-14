Butterball ground turkey products recalled, potential ‘foreign matter contamination’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Butterball Inc. is recalling approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products, due to potential foreign material contamination.

The Mount Olive, N.C. establishment has cited materials like blue plastic that may be present in the following products:

2.5-lb. trays containing “Farm to Family BUTTERBALL All Natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271 , a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021 , and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 on the packaging.

with the case code , a sell or freeze by date of , and timestamps from on the packaging. 3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 on the packaging.

The products being recalled have the establishment number EST. P-7345 in the USDA mark of inspection.

The potential contamination was discovered when the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Butterball Inc. received complaints from consumers of blue plastic embedded in ground turkey.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can call the Butterball Consumer hotline at (800) 288-8372.