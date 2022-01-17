Cedar Point increases walk-up admission prices

SANDUSKY, Oh. (WLNS)— One of the midwest’s most popular amusement parks is raising their prices.

People flock to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio during the summer and continue to visit through their ‘Halloweekends,’ in the fall.

But this year, Cedar Point is raising their walk-up prices by $10.

According to MLive, the amusement park’s walk-up admission price will be $85 per person this year.

Visitors can still buy park tickets online for $45 per person, and the website offers different types of admission.

You can find more information on Cedar Point’s website.