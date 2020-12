DUTCH JOHN, Ut. (CBS) – Check this out…

Wildlife officials in Utah are saying that an 11-year-old boy landed a 48-pound trout just six months after catching a 41-pound trout.

Tyler Grimshaw caught both of them in the same area at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir near the city of Dutch John.

Grimshaw is now setting his sights on the state record which is 53-pounds and 15-ounces.