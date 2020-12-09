Check This Out: Brewery releases “Rail Car One” beer in honor of Joe Biden

WILMINGTON, De. (CBS) – Check this out…

In Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware – one brewery in Wilmington has decided to name a new brand of beer after the president-elect.

Its called “Rail Car One” and the name is a play off of Air Force One. Officials with the brewery say, the name pokes fun at Biden for heavily relying on Amtrak for decades while he was a U.S. Senator.

Craig Wensell, Wilmington Brew Works CEO and Brewer says “The beer is triple dry hopped with heaps of Mosaic, Citra and Sultana Hops.”