SCOTTSDALE, Az. (CBS) – Check this out…

A Canadian Goose stole the show during a spring training game in Arizona when the bird refused to give up its position in centerfield.

Fans in attendance of the Cactus League game between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks were treated to an extra outfielder.

Despite the obvious distraction for both teams, the game went forward with the goose simply holding court on the field.