Check This Out: Customer leaves $5,600 tip for restaurant employees

TOLEDO, Oh. (CBS) – Check this out…

Employees at an Ohio restaurant have an extra reason to be jolly this holiday season after a customer left a $5,600 tip without even ordering any food.

The owner of the Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar said a customer came in during the weekend and requested to be rung up for a penny.

An employee complied and the customer – identified only as Billy – left the tip which he requested to be split evenly among all of the eatery’s 28 workers which came out to $200 apiece.