NEW YORK, NY (CBS) – Check this out…

Officials with Natural Light Beer made history when they unveiled the world’s most expensive work of art at Vanderbilt Hall inside of Ney York’s Grand Central Terminal.

It’s called the “Da Vinci of Debt” and the work is a statement on the ever-rising cost of a college diploma. It’s made using 2,600 real diplomas that graduates provided.

Adding up the cost of each diploma — $180,000 on average — the total value of the “Da Vinci of Debt” surpasses $470 million.