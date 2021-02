DAYTONA BEACH, Fl. (CBS) – Check this out…

During the final lap of the Daytona 500 driver, Michael McDowell was able to steal the win after a massive crash between several race cars.

While the crash looks bad, all of the drivers involved were not injured.

This was McDowell’s 14th time racing in the Daytona 500 and his first time winning.

He says he’s grateful he made it out of the crash unscathed.