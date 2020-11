NAPA, Ca. (CBS) Check this out —

A California family who missed going to Disneyland due to the Covid-19 pandemic passed the time during quarantine by building a smaller version of a roller coaster in their back yard.

Brothers Sean and Michael Larochelle said, they came up with the idea for the Matterhorn Alpine Escape in March and pitched it to their parents.

The coaster stands 20 feet tall with a track measuring about 400 feet long.