KEY WEST, Fl. (WLNS) – Check this out…

A father and daughter rode their 132-year-old antique high-wheel bikes from Michigan to Key West, Florida.

Randy and Amy Oleynik started their journey on October 9 in Sault Ste. Marie and finished their 2,000 mile journey at the southern most tip of the Sunshine State.

The father-daughter duo rode about 60 miles per day and were accompanied by a support van driven by family members.