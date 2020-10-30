Check This Out: Haunted car wash

SPRING, Texas (WLNS) – Check this out…

For those not going trick-or-treating this year in Spring, Texas — there’s still a way for them to enjoy the thrill of Halloween.

Workers at this car wash are now scaring people who drive through the property. For just $20, attendees can get a good scare in at this GFY Express Car Wash.

Each year it transforms into a tunnel of terror packed with frightening characters – and this year due to Covid-19, masked workers not only direct you through the wash, but they try to scare you as well.