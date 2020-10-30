countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Check This Out: Haunted car wash

Don't Miss
Posted: / Updated:

SPRING, Texas (WLNS) – Check this out…

For those not going trick-or-treating this year in Spring, Texas — there’s still a way for them to enjoy the thrill of Halloween.

Workers at this car wash are now scaring people who drive through the property. For just $20, attendees can get a good scare in at this GFY Express Car Wash.

Each year it transforms into a tunnel of terror packed with frightening characters – and this year due to Covid-19, masked workers not only direct you through the wash, but they try to scare you as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story