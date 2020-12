CAPE CORAL, Fl. (CBS) – Check this out…

A Florida golfer was caught on camera retrieving his ball from a particularly dangerous hazard — the tail of an alligator.

Kyle Downes was at the Coral Oaks Golf Course in Cape Coral when one of his shots landed on the gator’s tail.

He quickly grabbed the ball, and the alligator who was apparently startled, dashed back into the water.