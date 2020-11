SUMATRA, Indonesia (CBS) – Check this out…

A man from Indonesia turned an unusual bit of property damage into a fortune when he sold the meteorite that crashed through his roof for more than $1 million.

The man said he was working outside his home in Sumatra when the meteorite crashed through the roof of the house and landed outside.

He said the money will allow his family to expand and he also plans to donate some toward the building of a local church.