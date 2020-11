(WLNS) – Check this out….

If you are a fan of spicy things you might like the newest venture from Mountain Dew — the Mountain Dew habanero hot sauce.

Company officials say they know the sauce won’t be for everyone, they’re only making 500 bottles of it. This signature hot sauce is flavored with habanero combined with a Mt. Dew citrus flavor.

In addition, you can’t buy it — the only way to get it is to participate in a social media contest where the company will send out the bottles randomly.