Check This Out: North Pole time capsule found in Ireland decades too soon

IRELAND (WLNS) – Check this out…

A pair of surfers on the northwestern tip of Ireland made an unusual discovery as a time capsule tossed into an arctic ice floe by the crew of a Russian ship back in 2018 at the North Pole washed up on shore.

Conor McClory and Sophie Curran of Gweedore found the metal cylinder containing letters, poems, photographs, badges, beer mats, a menu, wine corks – for whomever might discover it in the future — but the future came much sooner.

The capsule floated an estimated 2,300 miles from the Arctic Circle, where global heating is melting a record amount of ice down to north of Ireland.

McClory and Curran were able to contact the author of one of the letters from the time capsule on social media, and the person told them the time capsule’s creators had not expected it to be found for 30 or 40 years.