WITCHITA, Ks. (CBS) – Check this out…

We’re now in the holiday season and companies are releasing new holiday deals and Pizza Hut is no exception.

Officials with the pizza chain are now introducing the new triple treat box. It includes everything a pizza lover would need… two one topping pizzas, bread sticks and cinnamon rolls.

All of those items together will cost $21 and is only available for a limited time during the holiday season.