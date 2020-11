AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBS) – Check this out…

Pro golfer Jon Rahm, considered one of the favorites this weekend at The Masters has been sinking improbable shots during his practice rounds this week.

However, none can compare to this hole-in-one which skipped across the water and rolled around the green for 15 seconds before landing in the hole.

The shot took place on the course’s 16th hole which hosts the annual hole-in-one contest.