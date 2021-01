MEERUT, India (CBS) – Check This Out…

A new world record was set for the ring with the most diamonds on it. It’s called “The Ring of Prosperity” and the piece of jewelry is home to 12,628 diamonds and is shaped liked a flower.

The 25-year-old who designed the ring says, it’s comfortable and his original goal was to get 10,000 diamonds on the ring.

It’s unknown how much the ring is worth, but it’s safe to say it’s expensive.