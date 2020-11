AALBORG, Denmark (CBS) – Check this out….

A zoo in Denmark may have found a way for Santa to greet children during the pandemic.

The solution is quite simple and goes with the holiday – put Santa in a snow globe.

Due to the pandemic, officials with the zoo say they had to find a creative solution to make sure Santa can meet and greet visitors.

They say, by putting Santa in the globe, no germs will be spread and parents won’t have to worry about any physical contact.