LONDON, England (CBS) – Check this out…

A 6-foot-wide home billed as the skinniest house in London is being listed for sale online with an asking price of $1.3 million.

The 1,034-square-foot home, which boasts five stories and a width of only 6 feet, is comparable to the living quarters on a luxury yacht.

The narrow home was originally a hat shop and was recently converted into a home by a fashion photographer.