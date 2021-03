BOCA CHICA, Tx. (CBS) – Check this out…

SpaceX officials tested its latest rocket, Starship 10, and the video shows it making a successful landing after a high altitude test.

Unfortunately, like Starship 8 and 9 before it, it still ended up exploding.

Musk says, in the future, his company will use these starships to transport people and cargo to the Moon and Mars.

In response to the explosion, Musk tweeted “RIP Starship 10, honorable discharge.”