NEW YORK, NY (CBS) – Check this out…

Taco Bell is now joining the fast-food chicken war and making dreams come true for taco lovers with its new crispy chicken sandwich taco.

The all-white piece of chicken is marinated in jalapeño buttermilk and fried with a crunchy tortilla chip coating — inside of puffy bread.

It’s topped off with chipotle sauce — with a spicy version of the sauce available.

The restaurant’s newest addition will be on the menu beginning on March 11 in select cities.