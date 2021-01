KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl. (CBS) – Officials with an American supercar company is now claiming for a second time they broke the record for the worlds fastest production car.

Drivers tested Tuatara Coupe at the Kennedy Space Center– where it reached the speed of 279 miles per hour.

The founder of the company says that’s not the max speed the car can go. During an unofficial test, officials claimed the car reached the speed of 316 miles per hour.

Price tag for the car… $1.9 million dollars.