WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — It wasn’t just any kind of car crash that had part of M37 closed down for some of the day on Tuesday.

According to a tweet from Michigan State Police Northern MI, a crash occurred between a car and a cherry truck.

Though there was no description of how the crash occurred, the photos below show hundreds of cherries strewn about the roadway and the damage done to the other car involved in the crash.

Photos are courtesy of MSPNorthernMI on Twitter

MSP said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for a non-life threatening injury.

The cherry truck driver was treated at the scene.