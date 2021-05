LONDON, England (CBS) – There’s some very expensive wine in the world, but how much do you think wine aged in space would cost?

Well, Christie’s auction house is guessing around one million dollars.

In 2019 the company Space Cargo Unlimited sent 12 bottles of Petrus red wine into space, and now Christie’s is selling it.

On its own, the wine costs $10,000, and since it’s been to space, Christie’s believe it will go for 100 times the original price.