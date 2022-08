Smokey with retrieved cash and several bags of seized marijuana.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office picked up a pile of illegal goods during a traffic stop Monday morning.

When police stopped a driver traveling on I-96 near Grange Road by the town of Eagle, they discovered a stash of unlawful items.

Police seized several large bags of marijuana and at least $5,000 in cash.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced the incident with a Facebook post featuring a photo of the police K-9 dog Smokey.