ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS) – Coke with Coffee is finally launching in the United States after being available for many years internationally.

The product is made with Brazilian coffee and comes in dark blend, vanilla, and caramel flavors.

Each 12 ounce can holds 69 milligrams of caffeine — which is only half of what’s in a cup of coffee, but far more than what’s in a regular can of Coke.