Couple celebrates 50 years of marriage by recreating their wedding photo album from 1971

DES MOINES, Ia. (CBS) – An Iowa couple celebrated 50 years of marriage by putting their wedding clothes back on to recreate the original photos from their special day.

Carolyn Gay worked with Sam Hoyle of Two Hoyles Photography to surprise her husband Kelly with the photoshoot.

The happy bride said she came up with the idea three years ago, and the first step was to grow her hair back out to the length it was in the original photos.

Hoyle helped the couple recreate various photos from their wedding album including a double-exposure shot.