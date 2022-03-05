SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – A crash involving several vehicles, including one that became airborne and landed on top of a restaurant roof, is being investigated in Snyder County, Pennsylvania.

It was a messy scene at Golden Chopsticks along Routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam on Friday night.

Police Chief Tim Bremigen told WBRE that a woman driving an SUV careened into the restaurant’s parking lot at 5:30 on Friday evening, striking several vehicles. The car slammed into a minivan, then launched onto the rooftop of the business.

A child in the SUV was not injured, but the driver was critically injured and taken to a hospital.

Chief Bremigen said four others were also taken to the hospital, including two people in the parked minivan. Their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

Police said the SUV was removed from the roof around 10:45 p.m.