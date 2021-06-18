Cross at the top of Charlotte church struck by lightning, blown to pieces for second time

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — A cross at the top of the First Congregational Church in Charlotte was struck by lightning and fell off the top of the building.

There was a small fire but fire fighters were able to quickly put that out. The only real damage to the structure was the cross.

LIGHTNING STRIKES House in Williamston reportedly struck by lightning, catches fire

Oddly enough, this is not the first time this cross has been struck by lightning. About 25 years ago, a wooden cross in the exact same location was struck by lightning, church officials said.

A lightning storm came through mid-Michigan this morning and also struck a house in Williamston.