LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The not-so-tiny Dancer came to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter from another shelter- so not too much is known about her past.

Though she’s missing a couple of teeth, it doesn’t bother her much.

Dancer is a versatile girl and would do well in any home.

She’s eight years old, spayed and vaccinated.

Want to know more? Click here or call 517-676-8370.