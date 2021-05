HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Realtors in Houston call the home the “Darth Vader House” due to its resemblance to the Star Wars villain.

The 7,000 square foot home was given the nickname due to its sith helmet-like exterior which faces the front yard.

Built in 1992, it is currently being listed for $4.3 million. It features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a four-car attached garage.