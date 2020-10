MEXICO CITY — Residents in Mexico City woke up to find colorful skulls.

This is all a part of festivities in the lead-up to Day of the Dead Celebrations.

In Mexico City, it starts Nov. 1 and goes until Nov. 2.

The Day of the Dead is a pre-Hispanic Tradition in which families remmber their dead and celebrate the continuity of life.

The annual event holds the the dead return once a year from the underworld.