They’re loud. They can be aggressive. And they poop — a lot.

But you can’t kill canada geese because they’re federally protected, unless you get special permission.



That’s what the city of Denver did.

It has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to round-up and kill some of the 5,000 geese that have taken up permanent residence in local parks.

In the video above you see how they plan to use meat from the birds to feed needy people in the area.