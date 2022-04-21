LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Pizza lovers, you’re in for a treat, quite literally.

DiGiorno has now released a brand new line of breakfast pizza pies with their beloved croissant crust.

Two of the new pies are savory options, including the eggs benedict and the sausage and gravy pizza

Have a sweet tooth? The frozen pizza brand’s new line includes a cinnamon roll pizza with cinnamon cream sauce, cream cheese crumbles and churro pieces.

All three options will roll out into stores nationwide beginning this month.