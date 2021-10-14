Diners, Drive-ins and Dives returns to Meat BBQ in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meat BBQ will be making another appearance on the famous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and dives.

The local barbecue joint apologized for being closed Tuesday on their Facebook page. But here’s the kicker.

They said they were closed because they had a camera crew in the building for Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, checking in how they’ve been the last few years.

Meat originally appeared on the show in an episode in 2017 called ‘Ocean Coasts and Great Lakes.’

The restaurant also posted a picture of a chalk board with “Welcome Back Triple D,” written on it.

Meat thanked the people of Lansing for their “constant support and love,” and said look out for the new Meat BBQ episode in early 2022.