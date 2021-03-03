DNA test proves best friends are biological sisters

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS) – A pair of Connecticut women who became close friends while working at the same restaurant just discovered after nine years they are biological sisters.

Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti said they met in 2013 when they were both working at the Russian Lady Restaurant in New Haven.

They quickly became friends and bonded over both having Dominican Republic tattoos and being adopted.

Well, a DNS test confirmed their suspicions, plus, they also learned that they have additional siblings.