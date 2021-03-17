Dog lost for 4 years returns home

NEW MEXICO, (CBS) – Check this out…

Four years — that’s how long one dog named Puppies was missing from his family.

His owners say, one day the dog was wandering around his home in New Mexico and then he just simply disappeared.

It turns out Puppies somehow made his way into Texas. Someone posted an alert on social media after finding the dog on the street and then and family who owned Puppies saw it and immediately knew it was him.

Three non-profits got involved and drove the dog 12 hours to get him home.