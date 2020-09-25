Dogs trained to sniff out coronavirus

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland has deployed coronavirus-sniffing dogs at the Nordic country’s main international airport in a four-month trial of an alternative testing method that could become a cost-friendly way to identify infected travelers.

Four dogs of different breeds trained by Finland’s Smell Detection Association started working at Helsinki Airport on Wednesday. University of Helsinki professor called sniffer dogs “a very promising method” for detecting the virus in people. She says hospitals, ports, elderly people’s homes and sports venues are among other possible locations where trained dogs could put their snouts to work. Researchers in several countries, including Australia, France, Germany the United States, are also studying canines as coronavirus detectors. .