Eye on the Day for August 11

(CBS) – Here are some of the stories we’re tracking today. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recommended schools in his state delay the start of in-person classes until late September.

He says cases are near a potential peak and hopes the situation is better in six weeks.

In Georgia’s Cherokee County, hundreds of students and staff are quarantined because dozens of classmates and coworkers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the college level… the Big Ten conference is reportedly on the verge of canceling its football season…with other major conferences like the PAC-12 expected to follow suit.

The search for survivors continued overnight following a massive explosion in Baltimore.

At least one person was killed and several were seriously injured when a blast leveled three two-story rowhouses and damaged others.

Investigators say they are looking into the possibility that a natural gas problem was the cause.

Take a look at the creation of what’s being called “the most expensive COVID-19 mask in the world”

The lavish face covering costs $1.5 million.

An Israeli jewelry company is working on the mask, commissioned by a Chinese businessman. It’ll be 18-carat white gold with thousands of diamonds.

