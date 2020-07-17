(CBS) – Here are just a few of the stories making headlines today: In an effort to curb the growth of COVID-19, wearing protective face masks is now mandatory in Arkansas and Colorado. A scathing report in the Washington Post is detailing allegations from several women who say they were sexually harassed inside the offices of the Washington Redskins NFL team from 2006-2019. And CountryTime Lemonade is coming to the aid of the “littlest entrepreneurs” by offering “bailout” payment to kids who had to shut down their lemonade stands during the pandemic.
Eye on The Day for July 17
Posted: / Updated: