“Famous” bald eagle from Ann Arbor rescued from fishing line

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — Last Saturday, a popular bald eagle that is featured on a nest cam was found tangled in fishing line. The wire was wrapped around his wing, trapping him to a log.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley made the initial rescue and then transported him to the Howell Nature Center.

After the physical exams, they found out the bald eagle had no major injuries. The Howell Nature Center said after some time to rest, he will be put in the outdoor flight pen to test his ability to fly.

He will eventually be released back into the wild in Ann Arbor once he completes his tests.

The bald eagle and his family have built up a following because of their nest cam. Some fans noticed that the eagle was missing. This eagle and his mate have one eaglet.