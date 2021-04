WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – A baseball fan in Washington D.C. had the rare opportunity of catching two home run balls in the same game.

In the third inning, he dropped the first ball as it slipped out of his glove as he was reaching over the gate.

Then, in the fifth inning all he had to do was stand up and it landed right in his left hand.

The overjoyed fan stood still and basked in his glory.

Unfortunately, his team lost to the St. Louis Cardinals by the score of 12 to 5.