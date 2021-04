LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS) – A California-based restaurant chain is now offering customers free burgers for a year if they get hamburger tattoos bearing the eatery’s name.

Farmer Boys is partnering with the Honorable Society Tattoo Shop in West Hollywood and Rockin Ink Tattoo in Las Vegas to offer three different 2-inch-by-2-inch designs.

Restaurant officials say the promotion is in celebration of the fast-food chain’s 40th anniversary.