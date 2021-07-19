Firefighters save dog trapped in concrete walls

CINCINNATI. (WLNS) — Cincinnati firefighters rescued a dog Sunday that was stuck between two concrete walls.

Officials say the dog named “Gertie” fell down a crevice and wasn’t able to get back up.

Firefighters say Gertie was reported missing and was believed to be stuck inside the wall for five days.

In order to get the animal out, officials had to break open the wall using saws and sledgehammers.

Luckily, authorities were able to knock down the walls in about 10 minutes, and reunite Gerdie with its owner.